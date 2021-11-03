Custodian - Yankton County Auditor Nov 3, 2021 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save CustodianFull Time- 40 HoursSalary: DOE Benefits:11 Paid HolidaysVacation and SickPaid Health Insurance for Employee SD Retirement PlanLongevity After 6 YearsApplications can be sent to:Yankton County Auditor321 W 3rd St, Suite 100Yankton, SD 57078or emailed to: karen@co.yankton.sd.us Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. View Today's Ads Shop Yankton More Rentals Rentals Ranch style 3-bedroom, 2-bath, 1-car garage in Springfield, SD. $800/rent. $800 Updated 19 hrs ago More Jobs Jobs Custodian - Yankton County Auditor 4 hrs ago Most Popular Articles Images Commented ArticlesMichael RokusekLake Andes Man Pleads Guilty On Drug Charge, Awaits Sentence On Aggravated EludingSentencing Postponed For VFW Embezzlement Case‘A Chance At Life’Hoffners Recognized As Yankton Citizens Of The YearBucks Roll Into 11AA Semifinals‘One Of The Good Guys’Michael RokusekBiden’s Mandate Madness Is Socialist TyrannyAlice Goeken Images CommentedLetter: Time To Clean House (32)Letter: Vaccinations And Health Care Workers (32)Biden’s Mandate Madness Is Socialist Tyranny (27)Letter: A Code To Live By (21)YSD Enrollment Goes Up; COVID Cases Dip (18)Point Of View: Is Wanting Liberty Selfish? (18)Letter: ‘The Ills We Do’ (17)Letter: Descended From King George III? (15)Letter: Warning Flag (13)Letter: Where Was Gov. Noem? (13)A Scandal Of Trusts (13)Some Movement On The Marijuana Front (12)Noem’s Activities (12)How The IRS Tax Reporting Proposal Would Impact You (11)Letter: Medicaid Expansion (10)A Do-Over On Social Studies Standards (8)Letter: ‘Diatribe’ (6)Letter: Boundaries (5)South Dakota’s ‘Advantage’ (3)A New Use For The Mall, For Better And Worse (3)Letter: What Is A Constitutional Sheriff? (3)Natural Gas Prices To Soar (1)Letter: A Man Of Integrity (1)How many spam/potential span phone calls do you estimate you receive in a week? (1)Mountain Lions Becoming Normal Presence In Area, Authorities Say (1)‘A Chance At Life’ (1)Abbott Named USD Discovery District Interim President (1)Ryken Honored With United Way Volunteerism Award (1)Letter: ‘Rails To Trails’ A Good Idea (1)Anti-vaccine chiropractors rising force of misinformation (1) Join Our Mail List Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Headline Push Sign up for a daily headline push from the Yankton Daily Press & Dakotan Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
