The Gayville-Volin School District is seeking applications for a Food Service Director to lead the Food Service Program within the Gayville-Volin School District.
Qualified applicants will have experience planning and leading a nutrition program.
Preferred candidates will have experience in a school food service program. Salary and benefits are dependent upon qualifications.
Interested parties should contact Jason Selchert, Superintendent.
Information: Jason Selchert - jason.selchert@k12.sd.us - (605) 267-4476 x. 104
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.