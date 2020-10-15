Full-Time Position Available

Farm Department

We are looking for an individual who is a motivated self-starter and team player. This position includes a full benefit package, including paid vacation that accumulates from start date. $2.50 shift differential for weekends and holidays. 6 paid holidays per year. Sick leave, health insurance with dental, 401K and employee discount. Competitive wage. Some experience helpful but

not necessary. Every other weekend required.

Please apply at our Yankton store.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.