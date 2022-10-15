Yankton Hy-Vee is Hiring for Part-Time Positions Oct 15, 2022 59 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Yankton Hy-Vee is hiring for part-time positions:Pharmacy Clerks & TechniciansStarbucks (day hours) Hy-Chi CookFlexible shifts, 10% off groceries, competitive compensation and many more great employee perks!Apply online today at www.Hy-Vee.com/careerOr walk-in interviews available Tuesdays 1-5 p.m.or Saturdays 10 a.m.-4 p.m.or call ahead to schedulean interview time.Call or text 605-665-3412 ifany questions, ask for Jenn.HyVee, 2100 Broadway Avenue, Yankton, SD Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. View Today's Ads Shop Yankton More Rentals Rentals 1-bedroom for elderly or persons with disabilities. CANYON RIDGE Updated 7 hrs ago More Jobs Jobs Architectural Design Services Contractor - Marty Indian School 59 min ago Most Popular Articles Images Commented ArticlesYSD Lands On New PropertyLesterville Bar Sustains Major Fire DamageYankton Woman Faces Fraud ChargesMarilyn (Swensen-Erickson) CragunUpdate: Woman Wounded In 2021 Scotland Shooting DiesKaren HarmelinkHarold TjeerdsmaRobert LairdCharles ‘Chuck’ TaggartRandall ‘Randy’ Flemming Images CommentedNo, Mr. President, The Pandemic Is Not Over (107)Letter: Taxation Without Representation 2022 (65)Letter: Dominism (53)Letter: Good Samaritans (45)Can Civility Return To Our Politics? (44)A Giant Leap Toward Protecting The Earth (33)Biden’s Empowering Of OPEC Was A Bad Idea (33)The Right Thing: Why We Must Honor Native American Day (29)Letter: Curriculum Questions (25)Letter: On Reproductive Rights (24)Absolutely, Dobbs Was Worth It (19)An Election-Year Switch On Food Tax (15)Letter: Majorities (14)Locke Opened Eyes And Built Bridges (8)Letter: Election Integrity (8)Letter: About Standards (5)Stevens Seeks To Continue Service (3)Decision 2022 Cwach Aims To Prioritize Solutions (3)Auch Wants To Bring New Values To D18 House Seat (2)YHS Homecoming (2)Opioid Overdose: A Realistic Danger (2)What The Media Could Learn From Oriana Fallaci (1)Yankton’s First Medicinal Cannabis Outlet Opens (1)1 teen killed, 1 wounded in Tulsa homecoming game shooting (1)COVID Update for Oct. 5, 2022: South Dakota Sees 12 New Deaths (1)The Future Of Free School Lunches For All (1)A Call For Help, But This Time From EMS (1)Cimburek: The Path I Didn’t Expect To Take (1)Mountain Lion Crosses Path Of Vermillion Police Officer Early Friday (1)Ian shows the risks and costs of living on barrier islands (1)The Rise And Fall Of A Husker God (1)Las Vegas stabbing suspect said he 'let the anger out' (1)Road Less Traveled? (1)Remains Of Missing SD Veteran Confirmed (1)County Adopts 2023 Budget (1)Ian leaves dozens dead as focus turns to rescue, recovery (1)Voters, Don’t Miss Out On SD General Election (1) Join Our Mail List Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Headline Push Sign up for a daily headline/advertising push from the Yankton Daily Press & Dakotan Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
