Avera offers great wages and benefits with potential semi-annual wage increases.
RN or LPN (Avera Sister James Care Center)
-Full time night positions available
-Eligible for sign on bonus!
*RN or LPN license required
Screener (COVID)
-Full and part time positions!
-Variety of shifts and hours available
-Screen employees, patients, and visitors for symptoms of COVID-19
(temperature checks and questionnaire)
*HS Diploma or GED required
Apply online at www.averajobs.org or
contact Avera HR at 605-668-8390 with questions
Avera is an Equal Employment Opportunity/Affirmative Action Employer
Minority/Female/Disabled/Veteran/Sexual Orientation/Gender Identity
