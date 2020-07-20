Avera offers great wages and benefits with potential semi-annual wage increases.

RN or LPN (Avera Sister James Care Center)

-Full time night positions available

-Eligible for sign on bonus!

*RN or LPN license required

Screener (COVID)

-Full and part time positions!

-Variety of shifts and hours available

-Screen employees, patients, and visitors for symptoms of COVID-19

(temperature checks and questionnaire)

*HS Diploma or GED required

Apply online at www.averajobs.org or

contact Avera HR at 605-668-8390 with questions

Avera is an Equal Employment Opportunity/Affirmative Action Employer

Minority/Female/Disabled/Veteran/Sexual Orientation/Gender Identity

