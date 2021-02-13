Lewis & Clark Behavioral Health Services has the following job openings: (1.) RN or LPN staff nurse - full time - varying departments - must possess valid SD nursing license. (2.) Resident Assistant - two full time positions - evening and overnight - both include differential pay - must be 18 years of age with high school diploma - casual positions also available. (3.) IMPACT case manager - full time - applicants must possess an associate's degree in social sciences or human services field or a bachelor's degree in human services and two years' experience. (4.) Qualified mental health professional - full time - applicants must possess license in psychology or certified social worker. All positions require passing drug/alcohol screen, passing criminal and driving background check and must possess valid driver's license. Please contact Julie at 605-665-4606 - HR Department for application or more information.

