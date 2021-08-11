DIETARY COOK

We are looking for a cook who enjoys following recipes and preparing meals made

from scratch.

Duties include: preparing & cooking meals according to planned menus. Knowledge of kitchen equipment & experience preferred. 32 hours per week, work includes varied shifts, rotating weekends and holidays.

Benefits available

Apply at:

Sacred Heart Monastery

1005 W 8th St.

Yankton, SD

605-668-6284

hr@yanktonbenedictines.org

