DIETARY COOK
We are looking for a cook who enjoys following recipes and preparing meals made
from scratch.
Duties include: preparing & cooking meals according to planned menus. Knowledge of kitchen equipment & experience preferred. 32 hours per week, work includes varied shifts, rotating weekends and holidays.
Benefits available
Apply at:
Sacred Heart Monastery
1005 W 8th St.
Yankton, SD
605-668-6284
