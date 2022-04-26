Hot Tub And Pool Service Person - LEISURE WORLD, INC. Apr 26, 2022 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Hot Tub And Pool Service PersonNeeded for the Norfolk and Yankton areas. Job will include servicing hot tubs/pools and some sales. Salary based on experience, will train. 40 hours per week plus overtime.Call 605-665-1240 or send resume to: Leisure World, 1900 Broadway, Yankton, SD 57078LEISURE WORLD, INC.Spas • Swimming Pools • Saunas Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. View Today's Ads Shop Yankton More Rentals Rentals 1 BD Apts., Memory Lane. Ground level for elderly or Bedrooms: 1 Updated Apr 22, 2022 More Jobs Jobs BUILDING MAINTENANCE/CUSTODIAL SUPERVISOR - CITY OF YANKTON 3 hrs ago Most Popular Articles Images Commented ArticlesUPDATE: 2:28 p.m.: FBI Confirms Involvement With Santee CasePerson Cited For Breaking Yankton Co. Burn BanTimothy MulhairAshleigh Wabasha‘Horror In The Heartland’FBI Confirms Body Of Santee Woman Found On Reservation LandMsgr. Carlton HermannEaston LubberstedtNew Pastor Welcomed At Yankton ChurchSpringfield Fire Destroys Home Images CommentedLetter: ‘Stop And Think’ (69)Letter: Chilling (19)Letter: Oaths And Unalienable Rights (17)Letter: ‘Some Other Facts’ (13)Letter: What Is Noem Thinking? (12)The $1.5 Trillion Man (9)Russia And The Dark Corners Of War (8)CRT Executive Order: A Broader Fallout? (7)School Board Candidates Offer Positions On Local Issues At Forum (3)Letter: ‘Disheartening’ (3)Letter: One Savior For One People! (3)Noem Issues CRT Order For K-12 (2)South Dakota House Committee Recommends No AG Impeachment (2)Letter: Send A Message (2)Johnson Calls For Fresh Perspective On Board (2)Why I Voted To Recommend Impeachment Of The AG (2)An Impeachment Non-Surprise? (2)The Sounds Of Spring, The Sounds Of Escape (1)Bertram Named MMU Women's Basketball Coach (1)YYSA Offers Donor Recognition Opportunities In New Park (1)Crandall Wants To Work On Facilities Projects (1)Pierre Report: A Recap Of Veto Day (1)Letter: ‘A Genius’ (1)Letter: Learning From Our Decisions (1)Letter: Impeachment Poetry (1)Decision 2022: Messler Vows To Be A Voice For Parents (1)Commentary: Coaching Change Nothing New For USD Women’s Fans (1)Yankton Co. Republicans To Meet Monday (1)The Impeachment Process (1)Letter: Passover And Easter (1)Update: 10:13 p.m.: SD House Impeaches Ravnsborg Over Fatal Crash (1)City Commission Candidates Stress Communication During Forum (1)Cops: Arizona man stuffed 183 animals in freezer, some alive (1)Judge Reduces Bond For Wagner Woman (1)Letter: Subverting Justice? (1) Join Our Mail List Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Headline Push Sign up for a daily headline/advertising push from the Yankton Daily Press & Dakotan Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.