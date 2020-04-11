The Yankton Daily Press & Dakotan is currently accepting applications for an
ACCOUNTING CLERK
Applicant should have some accounting experience and be proficient in Excel.
Must be accurate, dependable, detail oriented and have good customer service skills.
This position is full-time Monday-Friday, 8AM-5PM.
Benefit package included.
Interested applicants should send a cover letter
and resume to:
Cassandra Brockmoller
Office Manager
Yankton Daily Press & Dakotan
319 Walnut St., Yankton, SD 57078
