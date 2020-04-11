Yankton Daily Press & Dakotan

Yankton, SD (57078)

Today

Overcast with showers at times. High 54F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Cloudy skies early then becoming windy with periods of rain and snow later at night. Low 29F. Winds NNE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precip 100%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.