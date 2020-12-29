The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers at the Gavins Point Project is accepting resumes for summer employment. Positions may include: Campground Ranger, Visitor Center Ranger, Biological Aide or Biological Technician, Powerplant Laborer, and Office Automation Assistant.
Resumes must include a cover letter indicating any or all positions you wish to be considered for. It must also include current and past work experience including dates and supervisor contacts, along with list of references. Resumes and cover letters can be mailed to U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, ATTN: Gary Ledbetter, P.O. Box 710, Yankton, SD 57078, or emailed to GavinsPoint.NWO@usace.army.mil.
All resumes must be post marked or emailed by February 5, 2021. For more information call (402) 667-2546 or email GavinsPoint.NWO@usace.army.
For more information
call (402) 667-2546
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.