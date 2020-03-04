Ernst Trenching, Inc. is looking to hire operators and laborers for the upcoming Fiber to the Home Project near Wagner, SD.
Drivers license and Underground utility experience preferred. CDL is a plus.
Competitive pay with health and retirement benefits.
Apply online at ernsttrenching.com
