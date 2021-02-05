Director of Advancement Services and Stewardship Officer
The Director of Advancement Services and Stewardship Officer will be responsible for supporting the universitys fundraising efforts by coordinating advancement efforts, managing alumni and donor databases, and creating/sustaining a comprehensive donor stewardship plan. A bachelor's degree and two to five years of related work experience required with knowledge of and prior use of Raiser's Edge preferred. Looking for an individual with superb attention to detail, knowledge of fundraising and data analysis, excellent communication and collaboration skills, ability to work independently, proficient with Google and Microsoft products, and committed to the mission of MMU.
Apply online at Careers at Mount Marty; www.mountmarty.edu.
