NOW HIRING SECOND SHIFT! - L&M Radiator Feb 11, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save NOW HIRING SECOND SHIFT!Tube Machine OperatorPainter Maintenance TechnicianAssembler Second shift runs 2:00 pm – 12:00 am Monday through Thursday $17.50/hour plus shift differential.We offer medical, dental, vision, short and long-term disability, life insurance, 401(k) matching, PTO, paid holidays, work provided uniforms, quarterly bonuses and more.MESABI.COMContact us today! (605) 664-89932204 W City Limits Rd, Yankton, SD Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. View Today's Ads Shop Yankton More Rentals Rentals House for Rent: Very nice 2+ bedroom, 2 bath split $1,900 Bathrooms: 2 Updated 8 hrs ago More Jobs Jobs Emergency Medical Technician - Yankton County EMS 1 hr ago Most Popular Articles Images Commented ArticlesPlane Crash On Yankton County Lake InvestigatedKevin WhiteThe Road AheadYankton Man Rejects Plea Deal In Child Pornography CaseWoman’s Unsolved Death May Spur MMIP LegislationRobert SparbyDennis MitchellJane HornstraCounty GOP Seeks InquiryDaily Record: Arrests Images CommentedWhat Sells: The Good News And The Bad News (51)Highway 81 Revisited (39)Letter: Paper Trails (31)Winding Down COVID-19 Measures (30)Letter: From The Top Down (29)US Exceptionalism And SD School Curricula (29)Letter: ‘A Disgrace’ (29)Pierre Report: Appropriations Discussion (27)Letter: Setting Course For 2023 (18)The Constitution And Government Classification Of Secrets (13)Letter: Student Debt Relief (12)MMIP: The Statistics And The Faces (9)Letter: GOP Questions (8)New Yankton County GOP Leaders Question PAC Fund (7)Pierre Report: Noem Inks Tax Cuts (7)Private Schools And Public Money (7)Westside Samaritans (7)Letter: ‘Wake Up, South Dakota’ (6)Martin Luther King Jr. And What He Sought (6)Lincoln Report: Prison Overcrowding Issues Discussed (6)The Real State Of The Union (5)Letter: On Social Studies (5)Suspended SD Senator Files Lawsuit; Staff Complaint Against Her Is Released (4)Pierre Report: Working On Money Matters (4)County GOP Seeks Inquiry (4)Update: Money Issues At Core Of First District 18 Forum (3)In South Dakota Senate, far-right lawmakers rankle GOP (3)Pierre Report: The Learning Process (3)COVID Deaths Seen In Yankton, Charles Mix Counties (3)Letter: There’s No Forgetting 1/6 (3)Cedar County Inmate Pleads Not Guilty To Escape, Theft (2)Letter: Wastewater Worries (2)Elk Hunting Proposal For Landowners Shot Down In Pierre (2)Cracker Barrels And Angel Funds (2)Biden: Americans should 'pay attention' to MLK's legacy (2)Update 11:38 a.m.: Yankton Area Under Winter Storm Warning (2)Hawaii man imprisoned for 1991 murder, rape released (2)Violent protest in downtown Atlanta over killing of activist (2)Trans Health Bill Passes (2)Openness Needed In RC Senator’s Case (2)Tons Of Snow: Some Things To Remember (2)Money Issues At Core Of Legislative Forum (2)Letters: Figuring Figures (2)COVID Update for Feb. 1, 2023: State Records 3 New Deaths (2)Officials: Cause Of Huron Dam Fish Die-Off Still Unclear (2)Letter: Prison Issues (2)Letter: Our Aquatic Ecosystem (2)Lunday Brings ‘Killer Mindset’ To MMU (1)Buried In Winter (1)How to watch the Grammys live (including the red carpet) (1)Reaction to Jacinda Ardern resigning as New Zealand leader (1)Addressing Teacher Shortages (1)Workforce Housing Bill Advances (1)Death Penalty Sought For Man Charged In Laurel Killings (1)Prosecutor: $100 repair bill sparked Half Moon Bay shooting (1)COVID Update for Jan. 25, 2023: New Death Reported In Turner County (1)US will resume border wall construction at San Diego park (1)Ex-Teacher Pleads Guilty (1)Thrive Working Toward New Housing Development (1)Tyson, others, lose Oklahoma lawsuit over poultry pollution (1)Pastor prays for peace after brutal beating of Tyre Nichols (1)Input Sought On Weigand Proposal (1)Lawmakers aim to raise penalties for US airline disruptions (1)Pope says South Sudan's future depends on treatment of women (1)Michelle Obama launching podcast based on 'Light We Carry' (1)EXPLAINER: Biden inaction, mixed signals on death penalty (1)City Plants Stakes For Camping Ordinance (1)California shooting: 3 dead, 4 hurt in ritzy LA neighborhood (1)Update 3 p.m.: Winter Storm Watch Issued For Parts Of Yankton Area (1)Judge: Colorado supermarket shooting suspect unfit for trial (1)Cops hunt Oregon torture suspect jailed in Vegas kidnap case (1)A year after Kazakhstan's deadly riots, questions persist (1)EPA considers tougher regulation of livestock farm pollution (1)SRO Decals To Show Yankton Police, School District Bond (1)Emerald Ash Borer Confirmed In Union County (1)EPA Considers Tougher Regulation Of Livestock Farm Pollution (1)SD Needs More Incentives To Keep Ag Waste Out Of Water, Regulator Says (1)Tyre Nichols' brutal beating by police shown on video (1)As Baldwin faces charges, gun safety on sets 'gets louder' (1)Chinese balloon high over US stirs unease down below (1)Justices weigh effort to balance Washington state's tax code (1)USD Celebrates Native American Heritage Day (1)US reinstates road, logging restrictions on Alaska forest (1)146 NYC police committed misconduct in 2020 protests: Report (1)AG: Ex-parole board chair violated law; too late for charges (1)Man sues Denver archdiocese over abuse by convicted priest (1)US company gets $120 million boost to make 'green steel' (1)'Dances With Wolves' actor charged in Nevada sex abuse case (1)South Dakota Senate censures, reinstates suspended lawmaker (1)Plane Crash On Yankton County Lake Investigated (1) Join Our Mail List Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Headline Push Sign up for a daily headline/advertising push from the Yankton Daily Press & Dakotan Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.