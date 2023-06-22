THE NORTHERN WYOMING NEWS is seeking an advertising sales representative who is energetic, hardworking, and a self-motivated professional interested in helping area businesses reach and expand their customer base.
Candidates should possess excellent oral and written communications skills; must be self-driven with a positive, outgoing, confident personality; organizational and prioritization skills a must. Reliable transportation and valid driver’s license required.
Sales experience preferred.
REPORTER/PHOTOGRAPHER
THE NORTHERN WYOMING NEWS, a weekly newspaper in Worland, Wyoming, is seeking a community focused reporter interested in government, feature and general news writing to become part of a great editorial team.
The ideal candidate will be committed to excellent writing and accurate reporting while covering Washakie County and the Big Horn Basin.
This job encompasses a variety of responsibilities including, but not limited to, generating own story ideas, reporting, writing and photography. Position will involve evening and weekend work and some travel. Reliable vehicle and driver’s license required.
Preferred requirements: Journalism degree or equivalent experience and digital photography experience, but will train the right person.
Positions are full-time. Salary is based on experience and qualifi cations. Benefit package includes health insurance, paid vacation and sick leave, Simple IRA match.
To apply submit a cover letter and resumé to Northern Wyoming News, General Manager Karla Pomeroy at editor@wyodaily.com or mail to 201 N. 8th St., Worland, WY 82401.
