Conservation Technician  Lewis & Clark Recreation Area, Yankton, SD.  This year-round custodial supervisor position involves scheduling, training, and leading seasonal crews; ordering supplies and facility repair; maintaining park grounds and equipment operation.  Must be willing to work as part of a team and possess a positive attitude. Daily work schedule is Monday  Friday 7:30a.m.  4p.m.  $15.19 - $18.23 / hr. DOE plus benefits. Apply online at http://bhr.sd.gov/job-seekers/ .  Call (605) 668-2985 for more information. EOE

