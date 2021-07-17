REAL, PERSONAL IMPACT
Vermeer is an industrial and agricultural equipment manufacturer making a real impact in a progressing world. We’re a family-owned and operated company with a lasting legacy and an unmatched culture, that is built on the belief that every Vermeer team member has a real, personal impact - on our people, our customers and our world.
Vermeer Freeman Manufacturing, Inc. offers a competitive benefits package that helps team members live well. Visit www.vermeerjobs.com to learn more and apply online.
We’re Growing! Opportunities in Freeman, SD.
Current Opportunities
• Assembler • Welder • Painter
• Group Leaders • Machining Technician
A post-offer criminal background check, physical and drug-screening will be required prior to employment. High-school diploma or GED is required.
Julie Oien, Safety & HR
Vermeer Freeman Mfg.
420 South Hwy 81, Freeman, SD 57029
605-925-5215
