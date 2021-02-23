Yankton School District
is now accepting applications for the following
positions:
Part-time Cashier for Child Nutrition Program.
Must be able to accurately handle/count money, working knowledge of basic computer use and data entry along with demonstrating excellent customer service skills. Starting Wage is $13.20 per hour. 10:30 am to 1:30 pm
Substitute Food Service Workers
Assist in food preparation, dish room, general cleaning and sanitation of work and serving areas, food packaging and distribution to satellite locations. Wage is $13.05 per hour.
Bus Drivers
Sub Daily Routes starting at $23/hr. Activity/Field Trips $15.80/hr
Join Our Team!
Apply online at
www.ysd.k12.sd.us/apps/pages/ysdemployment
For assistance applying online contact the YSD Administration Building, 605-665-3980.
Between 7:30am-3:30pm, Monday-Friday
YSD is an EOE.
