Are you creative, innovative and have an eye for designing marketing collateral?
Can you work with a team of professionals to accomplish goals? If you are also self-motivated, graphically talented and organized, you may be the next...
Graphic Design Specialist
for the Yankton Chamber to help us promote our members, events and programs.
Full job description can be viewed at www.yanktonsd.com. Resumes and portfolios can be
submitted to chamber@yanktonsd.com.
Contact Nancy
at 605-660-0438 for
additional information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.