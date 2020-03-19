Full-Time Position Available Farm Department
Every other weekend and 2 nights required.
$2.50 shift differential for weekends and holidays.
We are looking for an individual who is motivated, a self-starter and team player. This position includes a full benefit package, including paid vacation, 6 paid holidays, sick leave, health insurance with dental, 401K and employee discount. Pay based on experience.
Stop at our Yankton store and fill out an application.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.