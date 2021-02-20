Employment Opportunities. Adjunct Faculty Positions for Fall 2021. Business - Personal Finance. Criminal Justice. Fermentation Science - Principles of Fermentation (Lecture & Lab) - Sensory Analysis of Beer and Wine (Lecture & Lab). Graphic Design. Physical Science. Required Qualifications: Minimum HLC requirements for qualified faculty: either a Master's degree in the area of specialization, or a Master's degree outside the area of specialization with 18 graduate credit hours in the area of specialization. For a complete listing of job requirements and application procedures, visit our website at www.wsc.edu/hr, call 402-375-7403, or e-mail hr@wsc.edu. Wayne State College. WSC is an EOE.
