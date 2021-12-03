ROUTE DRIVER YANKTON and CROFTON - Waste Connections Dec 3, 2021 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save ROUTE DRIVER YANKTON & CROFTONPositions Currently AvailableROUTE DRIVER YANKTON and CROFTONNew starting wage! Sign-on bonus $7,500. Driving experience and Class B CDL preferred. Will provide assistance acquiring CDL. Benefits include health, dental, vision, 401K, uniforms, paid holidays and paid time off.Apply online: www.Norfolk-WasteConnections.comQuestions call 402-644-8300 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. View Today's Ads Shop Yankton More Rentals Rentals 2 BR, Appliances, $750 / month. Includes lot rent, water $750 Bedrooms: 2 18 hrs ago More Jobs Jobs ROUTE DRIVER YANKTON and CROFTON - Waste Connections 3 hrs ago Most Popular Articles Images Commented ArticlesWagner Principal, Wife Resign After IncidentScotland Suspect Pleads ‘Not Guilty’Daily Record: ArrestsDaily Record: ArrestsKenneth FischerTabor Bomb Suspect To Be EvaluatedNorman Schurman Sr.Daily Record: ArrestsDaily Record: ArrestsMan Charged In January Death Of 4-Month-Old Child Images CommentedLetter: Wake Up, America! (28)Letter: America’s Embarrassing Moment (17)Letter: Bloody Murder (14)Paying China For The Rope To Hang America (13)Letter: If Dodos Were Called Ducks… (12)Memories Of The Surge (12)Letter: Restroom Access (11)Letter: YSD’s Masking Mandate (11)Letter: A Return To Values? (9)Should the Yankton School District cancel its face masking policy? (5)Letter: ‘War-Like Times’ (4)Letter: Problems And Solutions (4)Letter: Re-Election Time (4)Holiday Odds And Ends (4)Letter: A Response To ‘Warning Flag’ (3)Kids’ Vaccine Clinics Set (3)COVID Update for Nov. 18, 2021: South Dakota Reports 6 New Deaths (2)Update 5:53 p.m.: COVID Update for Nov. 19, 2021: Sacred Heart Schools Cancel Classes Monday, Tuesday (2)Social Studies Revision Group: Slow Going? (2)Letter: On Veterans Day (1)A Whirlwind Education (1)Letter: Guaranteeing Social Security (1)ACE Is Now The Place For Yankton Emmy Award Winner (1)South Dakota Teacher Pay And COVID Money (1)Letter: Thankful For The Truth! (1)Turkey Trot Nov. 25 (1)Letter: The Meat Of The Issue (1)Rail Board Postpones Decision On Trail Proposal (1)Wagner Principal, Wife Resign After Incident (1)Letter: Dollar Issues (1)Many South Dakota Parents Hesitant To Get Kids Vaccinated Against COVID-19 (1)Key takeaways as US sets Jan. 4 vaccine mandate deadline (1) Join Our Mail List Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Headline Push Sign up for a daily headline push from the Yankton Daily Press & Dakotan Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
