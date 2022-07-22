Maintenance Technician - POET Research Center Jul 22, 2022 11 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save POET Research Center is now hiring a day shift Maintenance Technician Apply today at poet.com/careers Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. View Today's Ads Shop Yankton More Rentals Rentals 1 & 2 Bedroom Orchard Square, 418 W. 15th, Yankton. Bedrooms: 2 Updated 3 hrs ago More Jobs Jobs Employment Opportunities - Isanti Community Schools 11 hrs ago Most Popular Articles Images Commented ArticlesWynot Teacher Charged With Soliciting MinorBBB Scam Alert: Crafty New Scam Targeting Facebook Marketplace SellersTime For A ChangePercy StielowGerald LawRestore Church Moving To Yankton MallFormer VHS Teacher Receives Suspended SentenceGerald LawJo Ann StielowTree On Island In Westside Park To Be Removed Images CommentedLetter: Yankton Feminism (53)Letter: Boneheads (32)Letter: Appalled (31)Letter: ‘Noble First Step’ (29)Letter: ‘When Will You Ever Learn?’ (27)Letter: Gun Ruling (23)Are Democrats Still The Party Of Human Bondage? (22)Letter: Inconvenient Truths (21)Abortion Ruling Won’t End Abortion Fight (19)Letter: Priorities (17)City Faces Its Wastewater Reality (16)The Test And The Cure (15)Biden’s Open Door To Criminals, Drug Pushers, Human Traffickers (14)Medicaid Expansion Advocates Join Forces (14)Letter: Wanted For Governor (7)A Surprise In Pierre (7)Letter: Religious Exemption Deception (7)South Dakota Budget Surplus And The Realities (6)Letter: ‘Surprised But Glad’ (4)Letter: ‘Keep Dodging’ (4)Letter: Save A ‘Glorious’ Tree (3)Pride Parade (2)Amateur Baseball: Black Sox Rally Past Parkston (2)Tree On Island In Westside Park To Be Removed (2)SDDOT Plans Major Road, Bridge Projects (2)Amid spike in shootings, Portland unveils new initiative (1)Wynot Teacher Charged With Soliciting Minor (1)A Word About The Weather (1)Healthcare Group Wants Abortion Issue On S. Dakota Ballot (1)Letter: Top Donors (1)Projects Progressing; ‘Cardboard City’ Friday (1)Moving Along: Work Poised To Begin On Yankton’s Westside Park Pond (1)Letter: 191 Campaigns (1)Female Rescued From Below Discovery Bridge (1)Letter: Fair Compensation (1)Letter: Winning The Race (1)Coping With Painful Prices (1)Interim AG Dismisses 2 Ravnsborg Aides (1)Letter: Kind Hearts (1)Still Up For Discussion (1)Monkeypox virus could become entrenched as new STD in the US (1)Pride parades march on with new urgency across US (1)Work Ahead (1)MMU's Fischer To Retire (1)Former VHS Teacher Receives Suspended Sentence (1) Join Our Mail List Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Headline Push Sign up for a daily headline/advertising push from the Yankton Daily Press & Dakotan Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.