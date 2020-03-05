Be your BEST with the BEST in the industry!

Drivers needed for our upcoming spring and summer season

Fun Working Environment at a Family Owned Business!

Great Pay!

Plus Overtime!

And Bonuses!

Gayville and/or Spink Locations

No experience. Paid training.

Must have a clean driving record.

Contact Jimmy at:

Valley Ag Supply Inc

509 Washington St, Gayville, SD

605-267-3100

jimmy@valleyagsupply.com

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.