Marty Indian School is advertising for a Project Manager to manage renovation projects.
Experience:
The position requires a minimum of: Ten (10) or more years of employment with a public agency (Federal, State, Tribal, or local) where the primary duties of employment included management of projects for the planning, design and construction of buildings from start to finish.
Education:
The educational requirements at a minimum are a Bachelor’s Degree in Arts in Construction Technology or related field. Supporting documents certifying experience and education should be submitted along with a complete application form to Marty Indian School. Your application forms and state and federal finger print forms can be picked up at Marty Indian School, 100 S. Main, at the Administration Building or submit a resume. All applicants must pass a back ground check and drug test to qualify.
MUST TAKE AND PASS A BACKGROUND CHECK AND DRUG SCREEN.
Open Date: October 10, 2022
Close Date: October 21, 2022
Salary: Commensurate with qualifications
For more information, contact Marisa Joseph at Administration Office, 605-384-2210 or 5432
Please be advised that Marty Indian School does not discriminate against any person on the basis of race, color, national origin, disability, sex or age. In admission, treatment, or participation in its programs, services and activities, or employment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.