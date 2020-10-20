ELECTRICIAN

Trinity Electric, LLC located in Menno, SD is hiring a full-time Apprentice and Journeyman.

Primary job duties:

Demonstrate safe work habits and comply with company safety requirements,

install conduit and raceways

Pull wire, terminate, and install light fixtures, receptacles, switches, panels, etc.

Troubleshoot electrical circuit problems

Demonstrate proper care and knowledge of electrical tools and equipment

Must be able to lift a minimum of 50lbs

Must be able to operate various construction equipment

Additional duties as assigned.

Health Insurance, Retirement, PTO and Paid Holidays

Pay DOE -- Sign on Bonus!

$1,000/Apprentice

$2,000/Journeyman

Call 605-387-2040 for more information

