ELECTRICIAN
Trinity Electric, LLC located in Menno, SD is hiring a full-time Apprentice and Journeyman.
Primary job duties:
Demonstrate safe work habits and comply with company safety requirements,
install conduit and raceways
Pull wire, terminate, and install light fixtures, receptacles, switches, panels, etc.
Troubleshoot electrical circuit problems
Demonstrate proper care and knowledge of electrical tools and equipment
Must be able to lift a minimum of 50lbs
Must be able to operate various construction equipment
Additional duties as assigned.
Health Insurance, Retirement, PTO and Paid Holidays
Pay DOE -- Sign on Bonus!
$1,000/Apprentice
$2,000/Journeyman
Call 605-387-2040 for more information
