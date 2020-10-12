PART-TIME DISPATCHER
The South Dakota Human Services Center, Yankton, SD, an inpatient psychiatric and chemical dependency treatment facility, is seeking a part-time Human Services Dispatcher. This position monitors, relays and disseminates information
received through the Center’s telephone, radio and paging system network. This position works primarily nights, including rotating holidays and weekends.
For more info call 605-668-3118 or apply on-line at http://bhr.sd.gov/workforus. Job ID #14835.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.