First United Methodist Church - Praise Team Leader. The First United Methodist Church of Yankton is seeking a dynamic, creative and musically gifted individual with a passionate desire to worship Christ and lead our congregation to do so by creating an enlightening, inviting contemporary Christian worship experience. The Praise Team leader will recruit, mentor, manage and grow a volunteer team of Christian musicians and vocalists who desire to glorify God through contemporary worship. If this Part Time opportunity sounds like you, please contact the Church Office at 665-2991 for a complete job description and application or visit our website www.firstumcyankton.org. Applicants must submit resume, cover letter, and completed application to church office by February 26, 2021.
Most Popular
Articles
Images
Commented
- Letter: Thank You, President Trump (24)
- Letter: An Apology Owed (15)
- Letter: Four Points (6)
- Letter: Johnson’s ‘No’ Vote (6)
- Letter: ‘A Really Lousy Disease’ (5)
- Capitol Assault Was Act Of Terrorism, USD Prof Says (4)
- Letter: ‘We All Lost’ (4)
- Letter: Bashing Trump (3)
- A Dark Wednesday: That Was Us (3)
- Letter: RINO Warning (3)
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.