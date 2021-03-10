Graphic Artist

The Yankton Daily Press & Dakotan/Yankton Media is

seeking an experienced graphic artist professional with

the option of working in either the Yankton or Vermillion

office.

Qualifications: Experience in graphic design and

knowledge of Adobe Acrobat, Photoshop, and InDesign.

Applicants should also be detail oriented, ability to multitask

and able to function well in fastpaced environment.

Full-time Monday-Friday. Medical, dental, and vision

insurance available. Paid time off/vacation time

available after 90 days of service.

Interested applicants please send a cover letter,

resume and design examples to:

Kathy Pritchard

Composing Manager

Yankton Daily Press & Dakotan

319 Walnut St.

Yankton, SD 57078

or email to: kathy.pritchard@yankton.net

