Graphic Artist
The Yankton Daily Press & Dakotan/Yankton Media is
seeking an experienced graphic artist professional with
the option of working in either the Yankton or Vermillion
office.
Qualifications: Experience in graphic design and
knowledge of Adobe Acrobat, Photoshop, and InDesign.
Applicants should also be detail oriented, ability to multitask
and able to function well in fastpaced environment.
Full-time Monday-Friday. Medical, dental, and vision
insurance available. Paid time off/vacation time
available after 90 days of service.
Interested applicants please send a cover letter,
resume and design examples to:
Kathy Pritchard
Composing Manager
Yankton Daily Press & Dakotan
319 Walnut St.
Yankton, SD 57078
or email to: kathy.pritchard@yankton.net
