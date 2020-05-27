We are looking to fill a full time On The Job Trainer position at our Bloomfield location.
The purpose of this position is to provide On-The-Job Training to new, entry-level, or transferred employees in the operation and/or department equipment and Work Instructions and to assist in the developing and delivery of other training, i.e. orientation, quality assurance, safety, problem solving and continuous improvement training.
Applicants must be willing to work a flexible work schedule to accommodate training for 1st and 2nd shift employees.
BILINGUAL APPLICANTS PREFERRED
Michael Foods Inc. in Bloomfield, NE offers several benefits for full time employees that include a great insurance package along with holiday pay, paid time off, 401 (k), and incentive program.
To apply, visit our website at www.michaelfoods.com and click on Careers.
For questions or further assistance, call Kristy Mackeprang at 402-373-6300.
Equal Opportunity Employer/Vet/Disabled
We have the honor and responsibility of working in food – a critical infrastructure industry during this time of global crisis. We are working around the clock to keep inventory flowing to our retailers and to help feed the world.
