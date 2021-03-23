COMPANION PROVIDER
A companion supports and assists people with tasks at home, shopping, being active in their community and with having fun. A companion must be reliable, friendly, and able to work independently.
Both men and woman are encouraged to apply. Will be working with adults between the ages of 18 and 45. Please call for details. Part time (5-20 hours per week). Competitive pay. Openings in Yankton, Springfield, Rural Parkston.
Contact Family Support at 605-660-4574.
