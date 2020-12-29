The Gayville-Volin School District seeks substitute route and activities bus drivers. The district offers competitive wages and would work with interested individuals to secure driving certifications. Morning and afternoon routes are less than 1 hour in length and activities are flexible and typically short trips. Interested applicants should have a good driving record and may contact
Jason Selchert,
Superintendent
either by email or phone.
Jason.selchert@k12.sd.us 605-267-4476.
E.O.E.
