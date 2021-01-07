Truck Driver Wanted
Looking for an experienced over the road truck driver with at least 3 years experience to pull van trailers.
Pay is 45-50 cents a mile
depending on experience
home most weekends.
50/50 health insurance
nice well maintained
equipment.
if interested please call
605-670-6148 leave a
message if no answer.
