Truck Driver Wanted

Looking for an experienced over the road truck driver with at least 3 years experience to pull van trailers.

Pay is 45-50 cents a mile

depending on experience

home most weekends.

50/50 health insurance

nice well maintained

equipment.

if interested please call

605-670-6148 leave a

message if no answer.

