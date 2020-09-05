Bus Driver
Mount Marty University is looking for part-time bus drivers to provide transportation for members of our athletic teams and students. All candidates must have or be able to receive a Class B Commercial Driver’s License with passenger and air brakes endorsement or Class C Commercial Drivers License, from State of South Dakota or State of their residence. Some overnight travel may be required.
Apply online at www.mountmarty.edu
“Careers at Mount Marty”
MMU is an EEO Employer www.mountmarty.edu
