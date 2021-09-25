CREATE YOUR CAREER WITH US

Sanford Vermillion is accepting applications for Full-Time (FT), Part Time (PT) and Part Time as Needed (PRN) positions.

RN | Long Term Care (FT)

LPN | Clinic (PRN)

CNA | Long Term Care (FT, PT)

RN | Home Health (PRN)

RN | Inpatient (FT)

Nursing Assistant | Inpatient (FT, PRN)

Resident Nursing Assistant | Assisted Living (FT, PT)

Resident Medication Aide | Assisted Living (PRN)

Lead Environmental Services Technician (FT)

Environmental Services/Housekeeping (PT, PRN)

Laundry Technician (FT)

Cook (FT)

Apply online at sanfordhealth.jobs, search “Vermillion, SD” in the location search bar.

Equal Employment Opportunity/ Affi rmative Action • 1-877-673-0854

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.