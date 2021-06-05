The Northern Wyoming News is accepting applications for a full time circulation manager/ bookkeeper. Duties include, but are not limited to; handling accounts receivable and payable, preparing and processing billing invoices and statements, managing newspaper circulation including subscription requests and payments, and working with the US Postal Service, office clerical work, assisting customers.
High quality customer service and attention to detail is essential. Must be proficient in the use of technology. Quickbooks experience is preferred, Microsoft Office experience a plus.
Position is full-time. Salary is based on experience and qualifications. Benefits package includes health insurance, paid vacation and sick leave, Simple IRA match.
To apply please submit a cover letter and resume to Northern Wyoming News, General Manager Karla Pomeroy at editor@wyodaily.com or mail to 201 N 8th St, Worland, WY 82401. Call 347-3241 for more information.
