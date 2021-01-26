JOB OPPORTUNITY
Business Services Director
The Yankton Area Chamber of Commerce is seeking an energetic Business Services Director (BSD) who will be able to manage a team and develop strategies to enhance the Yankton regional business environment.
The BSD must be innovative, flexible, positive and forward-thinking with a minimum of 3 years business experience or a bachelors degree in a related field.
Full job description can be viewed at www.yanktonsd.com. The posting is open until filled. Resumes can be submitted to chamber@yanktonsd.com. Contact Nancy at 605-660-0438 for additional information.
