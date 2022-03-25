Receptionist Wanted - Opsahl-Kostel Funeral Home Mar 25, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Receptionist WantedWe are looking for a friendly, welcoming and empathetic receptionist. You will greet clients and visitors either when they arrive or via phone.Receptionist Job Duties and Responsibilities: • Answer phone inquiries and provide basic company information• Proficient with Microsoft Office Suite (Word, PowerPoint, and Excel)• Must be interested in learning desktop publishing. Some knowledge of Photoshop and InDesign helpful.• Perform clerical duties, take memos, maintain files, and organize documents• Monitor front desk and comply with all security procedures for visitors• Purchase, track, and invoice office supplies for each department• Set up, break down, organize, and maintain conference rooms and meeting rooms Receptionist Job Requirements and Qualifications:• High school diploma or equivalent• Prior administrative or clerical experience preferred but willing to train• Highly organized multi-tasker who works well in a fast-paced environment• Excellent time management and communication skills• Willingness to learn and to growThis is a full time position however we would consider making it a job share position and hire two part-time staff member to fill the shifts.Opsahl-Kostel Funeral Home, 601 W. 21st St, Yankton, SD 57078Call Kevin at 605-665-9679 for more information Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. View Today's Ads Shop Yankton More Rentals Rentals For Rent: One room with private bath $350/month. Fully furnished $350 Updated 17 hrs ago More Jobs Jobs Receptionist Wanted - Opsahl-Kostel Funeral Home 2 hrs ago Most Popular Articles Images Commented ArticlesFormer Buck Mors Enters Transfer PortalWagner Child Death: Second Person ArrestedDonald HopkinsLori McCarthyDaniel ‘Dan’ KuchtaHolly ZimmermanMichele BosDaily Record: ArrestsKenneth GuentherDonald Hopkins Images CommentedLetter: An Unnecessary War (76)Letter: ‘Infected’ (63)Cold War Shivers (52)Is There Russian Cash Stowed Away In South Dakota? (35)Letter: ‘Icing On The Cake’ (22)Letter: What They Feel (13)Energy Plans And The Situation At Hand (13)Letter: Inflation And Profiteering (9)Letter: Supporting Or Replacing Parents? (7)No Fireworks Again At Mount Rushmore (6)Gasoline Prices And The Future (5)Letter: Misleading (5)Letter: An Energy Update (4)Decision 2022: Nickels Stresses Fiscal Conservatism For City Position (3)Letter: Russian Money In South Dakota? (2)Letter: School Project’s Cost (2)Letter: Supporting Ukraine (2)Letter: Congressional Reform Act (2)Letter: ‘Discomfort’ (2)Bernard Touts His Vision, Conservative Values (2)Update: D-18 Legislators Say Feds Should Take Marijuana Lead (2)The AG Inquiry And External Pressures (2)Cutting Sales Tax Rate Not Wise Right Now (2)Daycare Bill Rejected (2)Letter: Clean Energy (2)Time Changes And Changing Times (1)Letter: Refugees And Our History (1)Miner Hopes To Continue Making Positive Impact (1)Letter: ‘Pie In The Sky’ (1)Letter: The Devaluation Of Education (1)A Postal Step Forward (1)Yankton Co. Democrats To Meet Saturday (1) Join Our Mail List Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Headline Push Sign up for a daily headline/advertising push from the Yankton Daily Press & Dakotan Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
