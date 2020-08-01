Full-Time Bicycle Shop Sales Associate
Ace Bike & Fitness is looking for a full-time person to join their team in assembling, servicing, and selling bicycles and fitness equipment. This is a full-time year round position that includes benefits.
To apply go to
www.acebikeandfitness.com under
“Bike Shop Sales Associate”
2404 Broadway Ave., Yankton • 605-260-2453 • www.acebikeandfitness.com
