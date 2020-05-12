Eakes Office Solutions is seeking a sales representative to market office supplies in northeast Nebraska and the Yankton, SD areas. This position is ideal for an individual who enjoys the challenge of creating new sales and managing an existing portfolio of clients.
Employee Owned - 250+ Employees
Responsibilities include:
- Attain sales goal for assigned territory
- Maintain strong customer relationship
- Maintain product knowledge
- Utilize presentation skills
Competitive Wages, paid time off, 401K retirement, insurance plans, paid parental leave, student loan repayment
Eakes Office Solutions
Unstoppable growth. Unlimited opportunity. Unrelenting passion.
Visit eakes.com/jobs to apply
Contact us at (402)371-4181 for more information
