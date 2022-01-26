New HIGHER Wages!!!

VISHAY IS HIRING FOR THE FOLLOWING OPPORTUNITIES

  • Full-Time & Part-Time Production
  • Component Engineer
  • Process Engineer
  • Quality Manager
  • Receiving & Inspection

Positions require access to information subject to International traffic in

Arms Regulations (ITAR) and Expert Administration Regulations (EAR). As such, these positions are open only to applicants who qualify as “U.S. Persons” according to U.S. Federal Law.

Do you have the skills we need?

Are you ready to power your career as you power the world?

Apply At: www.vishaycareers.com

Vishay Dale Electronics, 1505 E. Hwy 50, Yankton, SD

EOE/M/F/AAP

Pre-employment Drug Testing/Background Screening Required

