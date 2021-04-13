Veterans Service Officer. General Statement of Duties: Evaluates the type and level of individual benefits; Maintains records on veterans assistance programs; Assists veterans and eligible survivors participating in state and federal programs; Facilitates the distribution of information on veterans programs; Compiles information on service-connected disabilities; Conducts research on client histories; Interprets and explains federal and state laws and regulations. Supervisory Responsibilities: Supervises assigned clerical personnel.
Minimum Qualifications: Must be qualified veteran as specified in SDCL §33-16-27; High School Diploma or G.E.D.; Must have a working knowledge of veterans' issues and programs; Must have good organizational and communication skills; Must complete associated state training courses. Other Requirements: Must be willing to work irregular hours and conduct on-site visits; Must be able to meet and deal with the public in stressful situations; Must be able to learn medical terminology; Must have a valid Drivers License. This position will begin as a temporary position with no benefits. Hours: 9am-5pm Monday-Friday (35-hour week) Salary: $38,720.62. Applications can be sent to: Yankton County Auditor 321 W 3rd, Suite 100 Yankton, SD 57078.
