BUSINESS MANAGER/BOOKKEEPER
Business Manager/Bookkeeper Position.
Santee Community Schools is looking for a full-time Business Manager/bookkeeper. Position description and salary will be commensurate with experience and/or education. The ideal candidate will have the following qualifications.
1. Positive attitude and outstanding people skills. (required)
2. Technology skills, ability to use Excel and Word and to be able to learn new software programs (required)
3.Teachable, willing to learn new skills and to develop new abilities (required)
4. Hard worker, willing to put in the necessary time to accomplish task at hand (required)
5. Understanding of bookkeeping and school finance (desired)
6. Understanding of bookkeeping and school finance management systems (desired)
We will be willing to train any candidate who can demonstrate they possess the first four skills listed above.
This position will be opened until filled.
Apply: School webpage:
www.santeeschools.org District/Employment Opportunities:complete the Classified
Job Application * and email to personnel@santeeschools.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.