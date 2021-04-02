Earn up to $15,000 this summer! Driving. In a fun working environment at a family owned business! Gayville and/or Spink locations. No experience or CDL is required to start work. Paid training to get your proper certifications. Must be 18 or older with a clean driving record and can pass a drug test. Apply today! Before these positions are filled. Contact Jimmy at: Valley Ag Supply Inc. 509 Washington St Gayville, SD 57031 605-267-3100 jimmy@valleyagsupply.com. Great Pay! Plus Overtime! And Bonuses!
Most Popular
Articles
Images
Commented
- Letter: ‘Turning The Corner’ (23)
- Letter: A ‘List Of Evils’ (20)
- Letter: Pro-Life Victory (13)
- Letter: A Dangerous Bias (12)
- Letter: The Mismanaged (9)
- Letter: Dangerous Democrats (8)
- Oh, The Reasons Dr. Seuss Had To Go (6)
- Letter: Engaging In The Process (5)
- ‘The Power Of Mary’ (5)
- Letter: ‘Skin In The Game’ (4)
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.