Gayville-Volin School District is looking for a part-time staff member to assist with our school lunch program for the 2020–2021 school year. This position would involve assisting kitchen staff with food preparation, serving and cleanup. Interested individuals should contact Alice Hight, Business Manager at (605) 267-4476 ext. 102 for more information or email inquiries to alice.hight@k12.sd.us Application forms are available on the school’s website at www.gayvillevolin.k12.sd.us under the employment tab. EOE

