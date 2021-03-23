MARINA HELP WANTED
C-Store help wanted. Part-time with flexible hours. Weekends are required.
Full Time Marina Tech wanted.
Stop out at the Marina
Monday-Friday 8am-4pm at
43527 Shore Drive
Yankton SD
To complete an application.
Rain. Becoming windy in the afternoon. Snow may mix in. High 49F. Winds NE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch..
Cloudy and windy with periods of rain. Low 36F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Higher wind gusts possible.
Updated: March 23, 2021 @ 2:12 am
MARINA HELP WANTED
C-Store help wanted. Part-time with flexible hours. Weekends are required.
Full Time Marina Tech wanted.
Stop out at the Marina
Monday-Friday 8am-4pm at
43527 Shore Drive
Yankton SD
To complete an application.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.