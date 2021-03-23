MARINA HELP WANTED

C-Store help wanted. Part-time with flexible hours. Weekends are required.

Full Time Marina Tech wanted.

Stop out at the Marina

Monday-Friday 8am-4pm at

43527 Shore Drive

Yankton SD

To complete an application.

