Looking For Experienced
• Electricians
• Plumbers
• Painters
• Plaster/Drywallers
FULL-TIME AND PART-TIME
Call • 605-464-4321
United Lofts (old Post Office) • 4th and Walnut, Yankton
Some sunshine with a thunderstorm or two possible this afternoon. Potential for severe thunderstorms. High near 90F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%..
Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 61F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
Updated: August 28, 2021 @ 6:22 am
