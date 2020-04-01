Class A CDL Drivers Needed
Local Ag business looking for Class A CDL Driver to haul hay, grain, fertilizer and alfalfa pellets. Driver must possess a Class A CDL with a Doubles endorsement. Our driver will periodically load and off-load trailers, safely operate equipment, and secure loads on trailers.
Driver will work an average of 45 to 50 hours a week and be home nightly. Pay commensurate with experience.
Please call 605-655-5754.
