HELP WANTED - Folkers Bros. Garage Oct 21, 2022

HELP WANTED
Folkers Bros. Garage in Hartington, Nebraska is seeking an individual meeting the following requirements:
* Diagnostic skills 
* Provide own tools
* Maintain clean workspace 
* Able to work without direct supervision
* Valid driver's license with a safe driving history
* Repetitive lifting, occasionally up to 75 pounds

Call (402) 254-6406
