The Yankton Daily Press & Dakotan seeks an experienced business manager/accountant to join our team.
The business manager/accountant is responsible for supervising and managing the daily business operations of our company and its employees. An effective business manager is one who aligns the direction of the company to meet company goals and objectives. Duties include close collaboration with the our owner, negotiating contracts, hiring employees, training staff, developing business strategies and plans, and monitoring financial performance.
Qualified candidates must be proficient in QuickBooks and Excel and also be able
(with training) to master the Press & Dakotan’s proprietary advertising/circulation software program.
To apply send resume to:
Yankton Daily Press & Dakotan
Attn: Gary Wood
319 Walnut St.
Yankton, SD 57078
Or email: gary.wood@yankton.net
EOE
