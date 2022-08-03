VP Ag Banker & Mortgage Banker - Security Bank Aug 3, 2022 15 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save WE’RE HIRINGSeeking enthusiastic, team-oriented individuals to join ouroutstanding Security Bank team for the following opportunities:• VP Ag Banker – Tyndall, SD • Mortgage Banker – Yankton/Tyndall, SDSecurity Bank provides excellent benefits including competitive salary, 401(k), health, life, dental, and vision insurance.Equal Opportunity Employer.For more details and to apply, visit www.sbmidwest.bank Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. View Today's Ads Shop Yankton More Rentals Rentals 1 & 2 Bedroom Townhouses, Canyon Ridge, Yankton. Must qualify Bedrooms: 2 Updated 7 hrs ago More Jobs Jobs VP Ag Banker & Mortgage Banker - Security Bank 15 hrs ago Most Popular Articles Images Commented ArticlesCity Dispensaries Prep For OpeningJohn BensonDowngrade: Why U.S. Military Enlistments Are PlummetingJane SedlacekNew Owners Take Over Scotland Grocery StoreRecalling A Positive SoulLetter: Why Is Noem Afraid?Cynthia ‘Dee’ BauderTurning To VietnamDaily Record: Arrests Images CommentedLetter: Appalled (84)Letter: Why Is Noem Afraid? (59)Letter: Yankton Feminism (53)Letter: Out Of Control (35)Letter: Boneheads (35)Letter: ‘Noble First Step’ (29)Letter: Gun Ruling (23)Letter: Budget Questions (17)Medicaid Expansion Advocates Join Forces (14)South Dakota Budget Surplus And The Realities (11)Letter: The Decision Makers (11)Letter: Pro-Life State? (10)Letter: Wanted For Governor (8)COVID Continues To Be Evolving Issue (6)Justice Finds A Mastermind Terrorist (5)Letter: ‘Surprised But Glad’ (4)Letter: ‘Keep Dodging’ (4)Downgrade: Why U.S. Military Enlistments Are Plummeting (3)A Tree Comes Down (2)Regional Jails Board Looks Into Facility Needs (2)Amateur Baseball: Black Sox Rally Past Parkston (2)Tree On Island In Westside Park To Be Removed (2)Letter: Save A ‘Glorious’ Tree (2)McGovern At 100: A Voice And A Spirit (2)SDDOT Plans Major Road, Bridge Projects (2)Amid spike in shootings, Portland unveils new initiative (1)Wynot Teacher Charged With Soliciting Minor (1)A Word About The Weather (1)Giago’s Passing A Loss For South Dakota (1)Letter: Top Donors (1)Projects Progressing; ‘Cardboard City’ Friday (1)Moving Along: Work Poised To Begin On Yankton’s Westside Park Pond (1)Letter: 191 Campaigns (1)Female Rescued From Below Discovery Bridge (1)Rules Board Stays Busy (1)Letter: Fair Compensation (1)Letter: Winning The Race (1)Coping With Painful Prices (1)The Beautiful Pinpoints Of Life (1)Letter: Looming Disruption (1)Letter: Kind Hearts (1)Monkeypox virus could become entrenched as new STD in the US (1)Work Ahead (1)MMU's Fischer To Retire (1)Former VHS Teacher Receives Suspended Sentence (1)Voting For Top Three Mascot Ideas Open For MMU’s Mascot Challenge (1) Join Our Mail List Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Headline Push Sign up for a daily headline/advertising push from the Yankton Daily Press & Dakotan Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
